Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Rusty and Tiger

Rusty and Tiger are treeing Tennessee hound brothers and desperately need someone to adopt them. They are very sweet and playful boys with lots of love to give. They’ve been at the shelter too long and really need a good home. The adoption fee of $100 covers neuter, all shots and microchip. Cheaha Regional Humane Society, 3605 Morrisville Road; open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Call CRHS at 256-241-3647, or visit Facebook at Cheaha Regional Humane Society Inc.
