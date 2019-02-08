Cheaha Regional Humane Society: Ray

Ray is possibly a pharaoh’s hound mix. He loves to play, loves people and other dogs. He needs someone to love him and give him a happy home. The $100 adoption fee covers neuter, all shots and microchip. Cheaha Regional Humane Society, 3605 Morrisville Road; open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Call CRHS at 256-241-3647, or visit Facebook at Cheaha Regional Humane Society Inc.

