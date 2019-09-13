Bookmobile schedule for Sept. 16-20, 2019

The Bookmobile of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:
▶ There will be no stops for the week of Sept. 16-19, 2019.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement