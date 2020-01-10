Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 13-15, 2020

Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 13-15, 2020

The Bookmobile of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County.

The Bookmobile of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:

▶ Monday: 8:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., former Fred’s location, U.S. 431 North, Alexandria; 1:15-2:30 p.m., Oak Bowery Church, Alabama Highway 144.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...