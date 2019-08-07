The Bookmobile of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:
▶ Monday: 9-11:30 a.m., Choccolocco, Haas Park Road; 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DeArmanville Methodist Church; 12:45 p.m.-1 p.m., Autumn Cove, Greenbrier-Dear Rd.; 1:15-2 p.m., Golden Springs Shopping Center.
▶ Tuesday: 9-11:15 a.m., Williams Baptist Church; 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Myrick Manor, Washington St. NW, Jacksonville; 1-1:45 p.m., Casey Estates at McClellan; 2-3 p.m., Coosa Valley “Camp Lewis”.
▶ Wednesday: 9-9:15 a.m., DiversiCare Health, Oxford; 9:30-10 a.m., New Adventures Learning Center, Hale Street.