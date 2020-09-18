You have permission to edit this article.
Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 21-22, 2020

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. 

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:

Monday: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Food Outlet, U.S. 431, Alexandria

