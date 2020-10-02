You have permission to edit this article.
Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 5-6, 2020

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:

Monday: 8:45-9:15 a.m., Cornerstone Christian Daycare; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church

