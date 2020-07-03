Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Tuesday, July 6-7, 2020

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:

Monday: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Food Outlet, U.S. 431, Alexandria.

