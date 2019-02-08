Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 11-13, 2019

The Bookmobile of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:
▶ Monday: 8:45-9:15 a.m., Mt. View Baptist Church; 9:30-10:15 a.m., Hebron Church, (Peeks Hill); 10:30-11:15 a.m., Reads Mill; 11:45-12:15 p.m., Lloyd’s Chapel Church, Bynum-Leatherwood Road.
Tuesday: 9-10 a.m., Rainbow Omega (Vocational); 10:15-10:45 a.m., Rainbow Omega (Wellness); 11-11:45 a.m., Craig Memorial Church, Eastaboga; noon-12:45 p.m., Bynum Drug; 1-1:30 p.m., New Haven Baptist Church.