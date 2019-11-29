Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Friday, Dec. 2-6, 2019

The Bookmobile of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County. 

The Bookmobile of the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:

▶ There will be no stops for the weeks of Dec. 2-6, 2019.

