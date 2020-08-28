You have permission to edit this article.
Bookmobile schedule for Monday-Friday, Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2020

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:

There will be no stops for the week of August 31-Sept. 4, 2020

 

