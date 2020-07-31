You have permission to edit this article.
Bookmobile schedule for Aug. 3-7, 2020

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

The Bookmobile for The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will make the following stops next week:

 There will be no stops for the week of Aug. 3-7, 2020.

