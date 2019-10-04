Anniston Animal Shelter: Wilco

Wilco is an adult pit bull mixed boy. 

Wilco is an adult pit bull mixed boy. He enjoys goofing around, splashing in the pool and sharing snacks. His $125 fee covers neuter, shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

