Anniston Animal Shelter: Tinkerbell

Tinkerbell is a young adult coonhound mix. She’s an energetic girl and has a fun and happy nature and enjoys training for treats. Her $100 fee covers spay and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.
