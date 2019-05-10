Anniston Animal Shelter: Sweet Pea

Sweet Pea is an adult bully mix beauty. 

 Picasa

Sweet Pea is an adult bully mix beauty. This cuddle bug loves her food, walks and belly rubs. Her $100 fee covers spay and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...