Anniston Animal Shelter: Sapphire

Sapphire is an adult mixed breed girl. She is a happy, energetic dog and adores people. Her $100 fee covers spay and shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

