Anniston Animal Shelter: Sapphire

Sapphire is an adult mixed breed girl. She is a happy, energetic dog and adores people. Her $125 fee covers spay, all shots, and microchip. The Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is currently open by appointment only to pre-approved applicants. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email   calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.  

 

