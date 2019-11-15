Anniston Animal Shelter: Pharaoh

Pharaoh is a mature bully breed mix. 

Pharaoh is a mature bully breed mix. This happy natured, mellow boy will be a great buddy for hanging out on the porch or taking strolls together. His $125 fee covers neuter, shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com to learn more.

