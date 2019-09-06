Anniston Animal Shelter: Onyx

Onyx is a very pretty chocolate colored adult mixed breed girl. 

Onyx is a very pretty chocolate colored adult mixed breed girl. She loves to be active but when she is tired out, she enjoys kisses and cuddles just as much. Her $125 fee covers spay, shots, and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

