Anniston Animal Shelter: Oliver

Oliver is a cute young lab mix boy.

Oliver is a cute young lab mix boy. He is very curious of everything, treat motivated and enjoys playing with toys in the yard. His $100 fee covers neuter and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

