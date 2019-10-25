Anniston Animal Shelter: Olive

 Picasa

Olive is a mature bulldog mix with a sparkling personality. This gentle, playful girl is full of happiness and affection. Her $125 fee covers spay, all shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com to learn more.

