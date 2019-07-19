Anniston Animal Shelter: Marley

Marley is a large adult mixed breed boy. 

Marley is a large adult mixed breed boy. He has a sweet, quiet nature, likes people and knows the sit and shake commands. His $125 fee covers neuter, all shots, and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

