Anniston Animal Shelter: Little Girl

Little Girl is an adult mixed breed dog. She is a medium energy, happy and loving medium sized girl. Her $125 fee covers spay, shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

