Anniston Animal Shelter: Lady Red

Lady Red is a distinguished pit bull mix girl. She is gentle and quiet, loves belly rubs, sweet talk and walks. The $100 fee covers spay and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more

