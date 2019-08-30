Anniston Animal Shelter: JJ

JJ is a handsome adult American bulldog mix. 

JJ is a handsome adult American bulldog mix. This friendly, fun-loving boy enjoys catching treats and splashing in the pool. His $125 fee covers neuter, all shots, and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

