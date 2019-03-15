Anniston Animal Shelter: Hero

Hero is a young medium size all American mix. 

Hero is a young medium size all American mix. This social boy loves toys, treats and everyone he meets. His $100 fee covers neuter and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

