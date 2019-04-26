Anniston Animal Shelter: Harvey

Harvey is an adult mixed breed with cute mismatched ears.

 Picasa

Harvey is an adult mixed breed with cute mismatched ears. He is a laid back, undemanding boy who loves people and yard time. His $100 fee covers neuter and shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...