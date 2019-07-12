Anniston Animal Shelter: Harley

Harley is a large, adult mixed-breed boy. 

 Picasa

Harley is a large, adult mixed-breed boy. He loves all people and is very smart, knows basic commands and many tricks. His $125 fee covers neuter, all shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...