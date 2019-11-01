Anniston Animal Shelter: Gracie

Gracie is a very pretty adult pointer mix. This sensitive girl is looking for a quiet life with a kind family. Her $125 fee covers spay, all shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com to learn more.

