Anniston Animal Shelter: Darcy

Darcy is an adult mixed breed girl.

Darcy is an adult mixed breed girl. She loves toys and cuddle time. Her $100 fee covers spay and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

