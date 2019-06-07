Anniston Animal Shelter: Cotton

Cotton is a mature bully mixed breed girl.

Cotton is a mature bully mixed breed girl. This loving and lazy girl just wants a soft bed to lie in and a nice family to snuggle with. Her $125 fee covers spay, shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

