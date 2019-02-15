Anniston Animal Shelter: Boo

Boo is a fantastic adult pit bull mix.

 Picasa

Boo is a fantastic adult pit bull mix. She is beautiful, smart and friendly and has a lot to offer a forever family. Her $100 fee covers spay and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...