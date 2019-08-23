Anniston Animal Shelter: Baxter

Baxter is a super friendly adult Staffie mix boy. 

Baxter is a super friendly adult Staffie mix boy. He has great manners, is calm natured and loves everybody he meets. His $125 fee covers neuter, all shots and microchip. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

