Anniston Animal Shelter: Ava

Ava is a petite young adult bully breed. She is super smart, knows many tricks, and is great with kids. Her $100 fee covers spay and all shots. Anniston Animal Shelter, 1201 Parkwood Drive, is open noon-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit AL75.petfinder.com or email calhouncountyhumane@gmail.com to learn more.

