Colonoscopy, anyone?

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Monthly subscriptions are just $7.99 for 30 days. Or, subscribe at $69.99 for a year and save 27% over the regular monthly price!
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Both my mother and my sister died of colon cancer, so I’ve learned to accept the inevitability of regular colonoscopies for myself. The truth is, I really don’t mind getting one. It’s the night before that I hate. I dread that part with every fiber of my being — which, when you think about it, is an appropriate phrase to use.
The next morning, I head to the day spa also known as the Surgery Center in Oxford. That’s the part that makes the whole process bearable, because they treat me as if I’m their only patient.