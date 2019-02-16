James McClintock, a nationally recognized expert on climate change, will speak at Longleaf Botanical Gardens in Anniston on Feb. 24.
McClintock, a professor of polar and marine biology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has been researching in Antarctica for 30 years, in a location he describes as “one of the most rapidly changing places on the planet.” The ocean waters are warming, snowstorms are increasing, and the local penguin population has dropped from 20,000 to 3,000.
McClintock has also seen the effects of climate change at home in Alabama: Tomatoes come in early. Different birds flock to the bird feeder. Rivers and streams flood more often.
McClintock’s program, “From the Antarctic Peninsula to Alabama’s Cahaba River – The Vital Aspects of Climate Change,” will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Longleaf Botanical Gardens.
Admission is $10 ($5 for members). Reservations are required. To reserve your spot, call 256-237-6766 or register via ExploreAMAG.org.