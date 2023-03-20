Cheaha has new leadership and activities

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
New folks in charge and new activities for visitors are on tap for Cheaha State Park this spring. Several events are planned through April 2.
Shonda Borden, the park’s new superintendent, welcomes families from near and far to the 90-year-old recreation area. Borden previously worked in Mobile, starting in 2002, and became the superintendent at Cheaha in April — almost a year ago.