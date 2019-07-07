Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.