Shannon and Robert Quilliams were married at 4 p.m. April 27, 2019, at The Haybarn in Collinsville. Sandy Felkins performed the ceremony. Music was provided by computer.
Parents of the bride are Richard and Cathy Southers of Glencoe.
Parents of the groom are Lester and Carolyn Quilliams of Saks.
Grandparents of the bride are the late John and Alice “Dot” Southers of Gadsden and the late Jessie and Lucille Chamberlain of Forestdale.
Grandparents of the groom are the late William E. and Cora Quilliams of Moundsville, W. Va., and the late E.C. and Fannie Vinson of Saks.
The maid of honor was Leslie Campbell.
Bridesmaids were Brittany Roberson, Jessica Southers (sister of the bride), Brittany Martin and Brooke Roach.
Flower girls were Riley Campbell and Carissa Quilliams (niece of the groom).
Groomsmen were Will Smith, Lester Quilliams (father of the groom).
Best man was William T. Quilliams (brother of the groom.)
Ring bearer was Kayden Quilliams (nephew of the groom).
The couple spent their honeymoon in Las Vega, Nev. and now reside in Saks.
The bride wore a cream colored gown featuring lace flower appliques and a sweetheart neckline. She carried a bouquet of pink and white carnations.