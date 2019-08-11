Mr. and Mrs. Joseph McKinley and Gwendolyn Adenia Harris announce their wedding ceremony which was held June 29, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Park in Oxford. They were joined by family and friends.
The Rev. Ross Reed, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, performed the ceremony. The bride was given in marriage by her brother Fredrick Christian. Music was provided by a CD “Wedding songs: A Body and Soul Collection” featuring Natalie Cole, Etta James, Luther Vandross, The Stylistics, Heatwave, The Commodores and others.
Parents of the bride are the late James R. Samuel Sr. formerly of Tampa, Fla. and the late Allene Samuel Christian, formerly of Anniston.
Parents of the groom are the late Joseph Harris Jr., formerly of Ivor, Va., and Catherine Warren Harris, of Ivor, Va.
Maid of honor was Denise Christian, sister-in-law of the bride.
Best man was Harold Gilbert.
Ring bearer was William Hughley, grandson of the groom.
The couple plans to reside in The Villages, Fla.