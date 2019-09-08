Kevin Webster and Lisa Webster of Gardendale announce the engagement of their daughter, Kennedy Webster, to Jacob Smith, son of Angela Waites of Moody and Shannon Smith of Leeds.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Albert and June Morrison and Delila Webster of Gardendale and the late Billy Webster.
Ms. Webster is a 2014 graduate of Gardendale High School and a 2018 graduate of University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is employed by Encompass Health.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Brenda Sanderson of Leeds and Gilford and Betty Sipes of Moody.
Mr. Smith is a 2011 graduate of St. Clair County High School and a 2018 graduate of Jefferson State. He is employed by Bell Media.
The wedding will be 5 p.m. May 30, 2020, at Oak Meadow event Center in Ohatchee.