Brian and Keitha Segrest of Anniston announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexandra “Allie” Segrest, to William “Will” Montgomery IV son of William “Bill” and Lisa Montgomery III of Anniston.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Christy Key and Gene Allinder of Weaver; David and Perry Heath of Anniston; Paula Segrest of Anniston and Gene and Joy Segrest of Anniston.
Miss Segrest is a 2012 summa cum laude graduate of The Donoho School; a 2015 summa cum laude graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor of arts degree in public administration with a minor in family development and human studies and a 2019 juris doctor from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. She is employed by Adcox Associates, LLC in Tuscaloosa.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Mary Taylor of Roanoke and the late Rodney Taylor; Anne and William E. Montgomery Jr., both of Roanoke.
Mr. Montgomery is a 2011 graduate of The Donoho School and a 2016 graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor of science degree in supply chain management. He is employed by WMP Crates as a master scheduler.
The wedding will be 5:30 p.m., Aug. 24, 2019, at Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church with a reception to follow at the Anniston Country Club.