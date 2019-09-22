Jewel and Mozell Elston of Oxford celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 20, 2019, at Western Sizzlin, Oxford.
The celebration was hosted by their children and grandchildren.
Their children and spouses include, Jewel Jr. and Jeanette Elston, Henry and Cathy Elston, Raymond and Phyllis Heard, Fredrick and Arlean Burks, Terry and Gloriette Rawls, Gary Elston, Earl Elston, Jerome Elston and Sandra and the late Terry Elston, all of the Oxford and Anniston area.
They have 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Their dedication to God first and commitment to one another exemplifies the qualities of their marriage. The deep affection demonstrated between them is phenomenal. The many years they have shared together is a testament to their undying love for one another.
The couple was married Sept. 24, 1949.