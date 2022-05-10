Calhoun County Corrections Officer, four others arrested for jailhouse contraband conspiracy

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
A Calhoun County Corrections officer and four others were arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, officials say.
Pierre Bernard Jones, 27, had been working for the Calhoun County Jail for approximately a month when officials were alerted to the possibility that Jones was working with others, both inside the jail and outside, to bring illegal drugs inside the facility, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.