Calhoun County Corrections Officer, four others arrested for jailhouse contraband conspiracy

Pierre Jones

Pierre Jones, a former Calhoun County Corrections Officer, was arrested on prison contraband charges. 

A Calhoun County Corrections officer and four others were arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, officials say. 

Pierre Bernard Jones, 27, had been working for the Calhoun County Jail for approximately a month when officials were alerted to the possibility that Jones was working with others, both inside the jail and outside, to bring illegal drugs inside the facility, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

