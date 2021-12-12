You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAYTRIPPING

Buck’s Pocket State Park is a dream for hikers and campers

Buck's Pocket 10.JPG

Scenes and sights at Buck's Pocket state park. Beautiful overlook. The drop-off of the cliff is over 100 feet. Photo by Bill Wilson

Located only 70 miles from Calhoun County, Buck’s Pocket state park offers the outdoor enthusiast a plethora of outdoor activities to immerse oneself in.

The park is located in three counties, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall, and features a large canyon rivaling the one at nearby Little River Canyon. The canyon itself is an upstream tributary of Lake Guntersville.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

Tags