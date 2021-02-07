You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: This work of autofiction shows the difficulties and delights of parenthood

  • Comments
a lie someone told you about yourself

“A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself” by Peter Ho Davies, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2021, 228 pages, $24

 

“A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself,” the new work of fiction from Peter Ho Davies, is a moving look at parenthood and all the raw emotion that comes with it.

Knowing that the book is already being called a work of autofiction will attract some readers to it. The genre seems to be – for those who attempt to define and defend the term – a sort of fictionalized autobiography. The author of autofiction does not invent a main character but is the character at the novel’s center. It is likely, though, that Davies’s literary experiments will not matter in the least to readers of his fearless, sensitive, funny, heartbreaking account of the ambiguities of modern parenting and love. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...