Book review: The narrator of ‘How Lucky’ is an amateur sleuth in a wheelchair

Some people will try to argue that “How Lucky,” Will Leitch’s winning new novel, is as strapped by its premise as its leading character is to his wheelchair. Even Daniel, the novel’s disarming narrator, insists from the outset, “My life is not a thriller. My life is the opposite of a thriller.” By book’s end is he ever mistaken.
Daniel is in that wheelchair because he has spinal muscular atrophy. He calls it “the most common kind. That’s the one you notice when you’re about a year old, the one that changes everything. … Your body could just someday say it’s had enough.”