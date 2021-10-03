You have permission to edit this article.
Book review: 'Tell It True' chronicles a young journalist’s coming of age

tell it true

“Tell It True” by Tim Lockette, Seven Stories Press, 2021, 187 pages, $18.95.

“Tell It True” is Tim Lockette’s new book, a novel so assured in its intentions that it turns out to be a book every serious reader will want to experience.

Over the years, many books initially designated for a certain age of young reader have ended up transcending such classification. Think Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” or Stevenson’s “Kidnapped.” Think Burnett’s “The Secret Garden” or Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye.” Think Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” or Zusak’s “The Book Thief.”