Book review: Howard brothers reminisce, praise parents in memoir

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
“The Boys” is the shared memoir of brothers Ron Howard and Clint Howard, both successful child actors from the 1960s.
It is subtitled “A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” Yet “The Boys” is neither a confessional nor an exposé — due, in large part, to the parents of the Howard boys. Says Ron: “They were show people but they weren’t narcissists. They were stage parents but they weren’t monsters.”