You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Howard brothers reminisce, praise parents in memoir

  • Comments
the boys book

“The Boys” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard, William Morrow, 2021, 393 pages, $28.99.

“The Boys” is the shared memoir of brothers Ron Howard and Clint Howard, both successful child actors from the 1960s.

It is subtitled “A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” Yet “The Boys” is neither a confessional nor an exposé — due, in large part, to the parents of the Howard boys. Says Ron: “They were show people but they weren’t narcissists. They were stage parents but they weren’t monsters.” 

Tags