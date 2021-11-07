You have permission to edit this article.
Book review: Debut novel asks if art and love can overcome worldwide tragedy

Jai Chakrabarti’s “A Play for the End of the World” is his first novel, and it is an absolute treasure.

A summary of the book would suggest a sprawling fiction about history, friendship and family. What Chakrabarti has managed to create at the heart of the book, however, is an intimate look at the role that art can play during periods of upheaval, whether political or personal.

A Play for the End of the World cover

A Play for the End of the World’ by Jai Chakrabarti, Knopf, 2021, 286 pages, $27.

