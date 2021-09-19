You have permission to edit this article.
Book review: Corrupt characters explore right versus wrong in new thriller

“When Ghosts Come Home” by Wiley Cash, William Morrow, 2021, 304 pages, $28.99

Ghosts still haunt each of the characters in “When Ghosts Come Home,” the latest novel from Wiley Cash.  

Cash’s book is about the difficulty deciding what’s right and what’s wrong. It’s about a world that is just and a world that, at the same time, is not. It’s also very much about the journey to find “home.” 

